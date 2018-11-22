Wreck-it Ralph comes to 'Fortnite'

Ralph is no stranger to video games: he started life as an arcade game villain and is set for Disney's own crossover title Kingdom Hearts 3. His latest flick, Ralph Breaks the Internet, is reportedly a mash-up on par with Ready Player One and features tons of video game cameos, including Pac-Man, Chun-Li and (you guessed it) Fortnite characters -- along with memes and Disney princesses galore.

On the flip side, Fortnite also has its fair-share of pop-culture references, from emotes that copy viral dances to a John Wick skin. So this latest crossover makes sense, though Fortnite has been largely free from marketing, barring the movie promos. However, neither Epic Games nor Disney have confirmed a Ralph-themed event, so we'll have to wait to see how this plays out.