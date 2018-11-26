'Red Dead Online' beta test launches on November 27th

The gradual rollout is likely a bid to prevent a repeat of the problems that plagued GTA Online when it launched in 2013. Many first-day players either couldn't connect, couldn't finish the tutorial or even lost their characters. Rockstar went so far as to temporarily disable real-money purchases until it sorted things out. GTA Online went on to become a financial success, but not before Rockstar compensated gamers with virtual cash for their troubles.

If everything does go smoothly, Red Dead Online could be promising. While it unsurprisingly won't have the deep storyline of the solo experience, it promises to make up for that through team dynamics. You can form a posse that can take on missions, fight rival gangs or simply explore the world of the core game, including hunting and fishing. It's certain to be a cash cow for Rockstar (expect lots of items to buy), but it could also keep you playing RDR2 well after Arthur's story has come to a close.