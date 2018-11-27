Netflix will take on Roald Dahl classics like ‘The BFG’ and ‘Matilda'

Netflix will adapt the Roald Dahl universe of stories as a new slate of animated event series. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, and The BFG are just a few of the titles from the author's beloved and award-winning library that will be reimagined for a new generation pic.twitter.com/ODO6cjqja1 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) November 27, 2018

"Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl's stories," Roald Dahl's wife, Felicity Dahl, said in a statement. "This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for The Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled."

This is the latest addition to Netflix's growing slate of family content. Earlier this month, the company announced that it had six new animated films and series in the works, including an adaptation of Lois Lowry's The Willoughbys and a series from Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken.

Netflix's deal with The Roald Dahl Story Company also includes The Twits, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, George's Marvellous Medicine, Boy -- Tales of Childhood, Going Solo, The Enormous Crocodile, The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me, Henry Sugar, Billy and the Minpins, The Magic Finger, Esio Trot, Dirty Beasts and Rhyme Stew. Production is set to begin in 2019.