Nike’s new PlayStation sneakers pay homage to Sony’s classic console

The first thing you'll notice is that the latest sneaker is gray, the same color as Sony's first PlayStation console. That's complemented by details like a multicolor "PS" logo on the left shoe's tongue, which pays homage to the old-school PlayStation. As a bonus, it lights up when you press it. On the right side, there's a Paul George "PG" logo that can also light up, though for this one you have to you push a PS power button on the inside of the tongue. The other PG PlayStation sneaker worked similarly, but the red, blue, yellow and teal colors of the old PS logo here make the design pop a lot more than the previous dark-blue model.

Those retro PS logo accents are also used on the various Nike swooshes found throughout as well as the lace loops on both the left and right shoes. Meanwhile, the shiny patent leather on the midsole honors Sony's DualShock controller with small prints of the X, Square, Circle and Triangle buttons. The button details are on the PG 2.5's new Velcro strap, too, which is one of the main differences between it and the PlayStation PG2s. Another change is the lack of a PS Store voucher code on the heel of the shoe, as it's been replaced by the Oklahoma City Thunder player's name (Paul on left, George on right).

If you're going to be using the light-up features a lot, Nike told Engadget the shoes have a life span of about 150 hours, and there's no way to charge them if they ever die, since the batteries are self-contained. So basically, don't forget to turn off your PlayStation shoes after you're done showing them off to your friends -- unless you're prepared to do some tinkering of your own. I do wish the blue lights were brighter or that you could switch colors, but that's not a dealbreaker by any means.