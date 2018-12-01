'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' continues April 5th

You won't have to wait long if you're craving another fix of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Netflix has confirmed that Part 2 of the teenage witch saga will arrive on April 5th. The accompanying teaser doesn't say a whole lot about what's coming next, but Netflix noted that Sabrina has "gone full witch" and is struggling between her dark connections and her friends on the Path of Light.
The show has been a tentpole for Netflix since its late October debut, Satanist lawsuits notwithstanding. On top of the splashy premiere, Netflix lined up a holiday episode and, as you can see, a short wait for more episodes. It's not completely surprising. The show had a good head start thanks to Riverdale's success, and has generally been well-received since its premiere. Netflix no doubt wants to capitalize on that early success and keep viewers engaged while Sabrina is still fresh in their minds.