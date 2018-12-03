The first major 'Battlefield V' update arrives December 4th

Of course, there are plenty of multiplayer additions. Tanks get more time in the spotlight through a new Panzerstorm map that supports up to 17 vehicles at once, while those who want to hone their skills can visit the Practice Range or play the arcade-like Driving Trial and Shooting Trial. You'll have more options for customization, too -- you can decorate your aircraft or tank to make a lasting impression when your on-foot gear isn't enough.

There's a lot more planned. The developers have already confirmed two more free updates, "Lightning Strikes" in January and "Trial by Fire" in March, and they've hinted that more will come after that. Although you'll have to wait a while for particularly juicy additions like battle royale (March), it's evident the developers are determined to keep you engaged well after the initial thrill wears off.