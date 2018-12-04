AT&T will offer Samsung's 5G smartphone in spring 2019

This is only the second 5G gadget AT&T has confirmed ahead of its upgraded network's debut near the end of 2018, the other being a Netgear hotspot. As with Verizon and Sprint, the initial hardware selection is going to be quite slim. It's more for early adopters in 5G-enabled cities than everyday users planning to upgrade once their installment plans or contracts are over. You may have to wait until 2020 to see more mainstream devices and 5G networks that offer truly national coverage.