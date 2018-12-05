AT&T will offer a second Samsung 5G phone next year

Earlier this week, Verizon (which owns Engadget's parent company, Oath) was the first to reveal it would offer a 5G Samsung device next year, while Sprint also has a 5G Samsung device in the works. On Wednesday, meanwhile, Samsung unveiled its 5G prototype, which has a notch in the corner of the screen rather than the typical center.

AT&T and its rivals are busy building out their 5G networks in various cities, and the technology is expected to be in wide use by 2020. Just don't expect to see a 5G iPhone until then.