The best toys and coding kits to give as gifts

Last year, we included a kid-focused section in our holiday gift guide for the first time, and this year we've brought it back. We have all sorts of options sure to please any kid on your list, including interactive robots from Anki and Ozobot, games like Root and Disney Villainous and educational choices such as the Harry Potter Coding Kit and the latest batch of LittleBits' Inventor Kits. From Augmoto (for the kid that loves racing) to Pomsies pets (for those that want something cute and cuddly) there's really something for everybody.