'Ghost in the Shell' returns with a new 3DCG series on Netflix

Continuing with a stream of anime announcements that started at least a month ago with Pacific Rim and Altered Carbon, Netflix has revealed it's working on a continuation of yet another classic series with Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, which is due in 2020. The director of the original series, Kenji Kamiyama is teaming up to co-direct with Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) on this one, after the two were already paired on the Ultraman movie that's coming to Netflix next year and a Blade Runner series that's in the works for Cartoon Network and Crunchyroll.