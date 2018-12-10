Google adds Lens to its iOS search app

You no longer have to fire up Google Photos if you want to use Lens searches on your iPhone. Google has rolled the AI-based feature into its iOS search app, putting it in a more logical place than your image library. Tap the Lens icon in the search bar and you can point your device camera at books, bottles, pets and various other objects to get more answers about what you see. You can tell Lens to look at your existing images or turn on the flash when it's too dark.
The feature is starting to deploy in earnest as we write this, so don't despair if you don't see it right away. Whenever you get Lens, it'll likely be welcome if you've wanted availability that's more comparable to what you find on Android.
You've always wanted to know what type of 🐶 that is. With Google Lens in the Google app on iOS, now you can https://t.co/xGQysOoSug pic.twitter.com/JG4ydIo1h3— Google (@Google) December 10, 2018