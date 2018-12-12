Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian' adds Carl Weathers and Werner Herzog

The slow-drip of information about Disney's live-action Star Wars streaming series continues, and now we know who has been cast in The Mandalorian. The series is written and executive produced by Jon Favreau and will rotate through a list of notable directors, and the same goes for additions to previously-revealed names like Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Nick Nolte.

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, School Daze), Emily Swallow (Supernatural) and Omid Abtahi (American Gods) all jump off the page immediately, but two other names are bigger surprises: Carl Weathers (Rocky, Predator) and Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man).

We'll have to wait and see how that collection of people fit into the show, as so far we only know that Pascal has the title role as a "lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy." Naturally it's going to be a Disney+ exclusive, and the service is set to launch in the US in late 2019.