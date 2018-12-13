Amazon aims to open checkout-free Go stores in office lobbies

There's no indication of when Amazon might open further compact stores.

Amazon only has a handful of Go locations right now, but there's little doubt that it's hoping for a significant expansion. In addition to the small format, it has been exploring Go stores for airports and is reportedly experimenting with larger outlets. Although there's no guarantee Amazon's computer vision-guided shops will become ubiquitous, it clearly wants to place them wherever they might make sense, whether it's a little island in your office complex or a big-box grocery chain.