Epic removes 'overpowered' Infinity Blade from 'Fortnite'

The trouble is the Infinity Blade was way too strong, which meant the game just wasn't as fun if you were on the receiving end of it. Many players hated the sword, and Epic responded by yanking it from the ultra-popular game in short order.

We messed up and rolled out the Infinity Blade overpowered / without good counters, especially in the end game.



The Infinity Blade has been Vaulted and we are re-evaluating our approach to Mythic items.



Thanks for calling us out on this! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 14, 2018 Couldn't be more relieved to see the sword vaulted in Fortnite.



In games, it's super key to balance around things that are not only fun to play with but also play against.



It wasn't ever fun to fight the sword.

Grateful to Epic for admitting they messed up. Wonderful news.

Just yesterday, Epic said it was planned changes for the Infinity Blade in an upcoming Fortnite patch, but it seems to have changed course after removing the weapon entirely. It's rethinking its approach to mythic items, and had promised more details next week over "our competitive philosophy when it comes to new items, updates and seasons."