Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lyft offers free rides to relief centers during PG&E blackouts

The centers will offer drinking water, a place to sit and air conditioning.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Services
ASSOCIATED PRESS

With the planned power blackouts in California expected to continue for the next several days, Lyft is offering free rides until the end of October 15th to respite centers across parts of northern California. Each center includes restrooms, bottled water, a place to sit and charge your mobile devices, as well as air conditioning. Just note that they'll only be open during the day. Visit Lyft's website to view the full list of relief centers to see if there's one near you.

If you feel like you need the company's help, input the code "POWERRELIEF19" into the Lyft app. You can access the part of the app where you add promo codes by tapping the three lines icon located at the top left of the interface, and then tapping on the "Promos" section. Lyft says the code is valid for two rides up to $15 each. The company is also working with United Way and 211 to provide free evacuations to individuals with specific needs.

The outreach is part of Lyft's Wheels For All initiative, which has seen the company offer similar help during natural disasters like Hurricane Dorian.

Source: Lyft
In this article: California, electric, electricity, fires, gear, lyft, pacific gas, pacific gas and electric, power outage, public safety, services, wildfire
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
