Yamaha's latest EV concepts include two city scooters

The other two are more adventurous -- literally, in one case. The YPJ-YZ e-bike (below) is reminiscent of competitive motocross bikes and is designed for the rough-and-tumble of the trail. It also stands out through an unusual layout with a split down tube that holds the battery in between. The Land Link concept, meanwhile, is the lone four-wheeler of the bunch and isn't piloted at all -- it's a low-slung autonomous prototype that explores the potential for highly mobile devices with independent control over each wheel.

There's no mention of whether or not any of the two-wheel EVs will reach production, although their practical designs suggest it may be more a matter of "when" than "if."