Leaked 'Fortnite' Chapter 2 trailer showcases a new map and boats

It looks like Epic Games will bump up the level cap from 100 to at least 127. There are new ways to increase your rank too -- you can earn battle, scavenger and survival medals through fighting, looting and collecting materials. There are more than 100 rewards with the Chapter 2 Season 1 Battle Pass, so you might need all the help you can get if you want to claim them all.

For a game that had practically nothing going on for a day (save for a minigame you had to input the Konami code to access), interest didn't exactly wane. Hundreds of thousands of people tuned into Twitch channels to stare into the void, including on the official Fortnite and Twitch channels.

It's a risky move for any developer to voluntarily make its game unavailable for over a day, even one as colossally successful as Fortnite. However, given the obvious interest that The End event generated, as well as the start of Chapter 2, Epic's gamble is likely to pay off in spades.