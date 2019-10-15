Pixel 4 will be available through every major US carrier

You no longer have to subscribe to Verizon (Engadget's parent company) if you want to buy a Pixel phone directly from a US carrier. Google has announced that the Pixel 4 series will be available through all major US networks, and then some. In addition to Big Red and Google Fi, you can also expect AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, C Spire, Cellcom, Spectrum Mobile, Visible and Xfinity Mobile to carry the Android flagships.
Pricing and availability at each network hasn't been revealed as we write this, although it's safe to say it won't be on shelves earlier than October 24th. Really, the news here is the Pixel 4's sheer ubiquity. While the Pixel line has been available through multiple carriers in other countries, the Verizon exclusive limited Americans' exposure to the handsets -- an everyday shopper isn't about to visit Google's website to buy a phone sight unseen. This ensures that many more people will see the Pixel 4 and potentially choose it over one of its many competitors.
Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.