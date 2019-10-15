Latest in Gaming

Image credit: League of Legends
save
Save
share

'League of Legends: Wild Rift' will land on mobile and consoles in 2020

You can now pre-register on Google Play.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

League of Legends

Riot Games is launching League of Legends: Wild Rift on Android, iOS and consoles in 2020. Reports about a mobile game meant to expand LoL's reach in Asia started surfacing earlier this year -- now the developer has confirmed that it's been in the works for quite a while. The company says it took some time to announce Wild Rift, because it's not just a port of LoL for PC. Riot Games chose to rebuilt "the whole game from scratch" to create a polished version for the devices it's coming to.

The upcoming multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) for mobile enables faster matches and features a dual-stick, thumb-friendly control scheme designed for the platforms it's for. You'll find that Riot mixed familiar elements with the new, though, including the use of a 5v5 map that's based on LoL's largest map Summoner's Rift. Wild Rift will also feature 40 characters from LoL's existing roster of champions, with more to follow in the future.

Riot Games plans to launch the mobile version of the game "everywhere in the world by the end of 2020," followed by its console debut. It will be free to download and play, and the developer promises that you can earn all its champions without having to pay a cent -- you apparently never have to pay for anything if you don't want to.

The company will start rolling out alpha and beta versions of the game throughout the next few months, starting in China. You can already pre-register on Google Play if you have an Android device, and you can even get bonus rewards if you sign up at launch if you're in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Source: League of Legends: Wild Rift
In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Tesla's crash test lab video shows real and virtual Model 3 wrecks

Tesla's crash test lab video shows real and virtual Model 3 wrecks

View
TiVo's 'free' streaming service starts rolling out

TiVo's 'free' streaming service starts rolling out

View
NASA demos spacesuits for its Moon and Mars missions

NASA demos spacesuits for its Moon and Mars missions

View
Sony’s 360 Reality Audio launches this fall with 1,000 tracks

Sony’s 360 Reality Audio launches this fall with 1,000 tracks

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr