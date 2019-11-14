Latest in Entertainment

Image credit:

Disney+ warns viewers of 'outdated cultural depictions' in old movies

But the service is being criticized for using vague and dismissive language.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
November 14, 2019
2 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Disney+

It's no secret that some of Disney's old cartoons and movies contain racist and other offensive elements, and it was a mystery how the company would address the issue when its streaming service launched. To all of those who wondered: here's your answer. The entertainment giant has added a short warning at the end of the description for titles with problematic themes -- like Dumbo, Peter Pan, The Jungle Book and Lady and the Tramp, which perpetuated harmful racial stereotypes -- that says: "This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions."

As The Washington Post noted, the company's decision not to censor those titles was met with both praise and criticism. (You won't find the notorious Song of the South, criticized for glorifying plantation life and slavery, on the service, though.) Some think that Disney is taking accountability for its past by showing those titles as they were shown back then with a warning attached. But critics point out that the wording used is vague at best -- Gayle Wald, head of American studies department at George Washington University, said the company should've been more explicit about its intended message.

To emphasize his point about Disney's "dismissive" warning, Twitter user @unicornmantis posted the company's notice right next to Warner Brothers'. While Disney kept it vague and used the word "may," WB's warning acknowledged the ethnic and racial prejudices depicted in old cartoons like Tom and Jerry. "These depictions were wrong then and are wrong today," it reads.

In this article: Disney+, entertainment, internet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
2 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Philips Hue leaks show new versatility for Lightstrip Plus and Bloom

Philips Hue leaks show new versatility for Lightstrip Plus and Bloom

View
HBO Max's early sign-up discount ends at 3AM ET

HBO Max's early sign-up discount ends at 3AM ET

View
Twitter won't remove Trump's Joe Scarborough conspiracy tweets

Twitter won't remove Trump's Joe Scarborough conspiracy tweets

View
Lenovo Chromebook Duet review: A surprisingly solid tablet experience

Lenovo Chromebook Duet review: A surprisingly solid tablet experience

View
T-Mobile customers can send RCS messages to Android users worldwide

T-Mobile customers can send RCS messages to Android users worldwide

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr