Image credit: Valiant Entertainment
Valiant's superheroes will get multi-platform video games

It's developing the games alongside Blowfish Studios.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
11h ago in Internet
Valiant Entertainment

Valiant wants some of that money you're setting aside for superhero stuff. In addition to making a Bloodshot movie with Vin Diesel, the company has also teamed up with indie developer Blowfish Studios to create multi-platform video games based on Valiant characters. They didn't reveal much about the scope of their team-up, but they said that it's a multi-game partnership for a "slate of all new action-packed video games."

Valiant's interconnected universe may not be as big as Marvel's or DC's, but it still has over 2,000 characters that could be used for movies and games, including Zephyr, X-O Manowar and Ninjak. Whatever titles the companies come up with won't be the first based on Valiant's universe: the company previously released games under former owner Acclaim Entertainment. They're mostly for older consoles, though, and the latest one that came out last year is for mobile only.

Michael Bolden, Head of Publishing at Blowfish Studios, said in a statement:

"Getting the chance to work with Valiant's Universe will certainly bring forth some refreshing new experiences for fans and gamers alike to explore. I've always been a fan of characters like Ninjak, Bloodshot, and X-O Manowar. Valiant's Universe presents a wealth of unique characters and rich stories that we look forward to introducing to fans as an interactive experience worldwide."

Source: Valiant Entertainment
In this article: Blowfish, comics, gaming, internet, valiant, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
