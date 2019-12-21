Watch Boeing's Starliner attempt a landing starting at 6:45AM ET

Starliner may not have successfully docked with the International Space Station as planned, but Boeing is still happy with the "enormous amount of data" collected during the flight, according to senior VP Jim Chilton. NASA director Jim Bridenstine, meanwhile, said that the team understood the timing signal problem that soured the docking attempt and "can get it fixed." It's still a valuable mission -- just not an ideal one.

With that said, Boeing and NASA aren't taking any chances. They're asking independent teams to help with the landing. They want Starliner to return to Earth without a hitch, and that means bringing outside help.