Jabra’s Elite 85h headphones are almost 50 percent off at Amazon

$300 headphones for $157.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in AV
Billy Steele / Engadget

If you didn't get a pair of noise-cancelling headphones over the holidays, Amazon is closing out the year by offering a steep discount on Jabra's Elite 85h. While they're typically priced at $300, the retailer has cut the price of the "Titanium Black" model by almost 50 percent. They're currently $157, making them the cheapest Amazon has ever sold them. You can also get the "Gold Beige" and "Copper Black" models for less than full price, but they're only about 20 percent off.

While they're not our favorite pair of noise-cancelling headphones, there's still a lot to like about the Elite 85h. When he reviewed them, Engadget's Billy Steele gave the headphones a score of 84. One of the main highlights for him was the 36 hours of battery life he was able to get out of the 85h. His biggest gripe was their $300 price tag, which he thought made them hard to recommend over options like the Sony WH-1000XM3. For $157, however, it will be tough to find a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that are as good as the Elite 85h.

Buy Jabra Elite 85h on Amazon - $157.14 and up

Source: Amazon
