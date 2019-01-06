HP made a massive gaming screen with G-Sync HDR and a soundbar

The Emperium 65 also packs its own soundbar, which comes with a low frequency array, vibration reduction tech and a three-way stereo crossover system. Altogether, those features "negate the need for a separate subwoofer," according to HP.

There's also a nifty light sensor on the back to activate the LEDs when it detects that you're fumbling around looking for the ports. It'll brighten up the sockets, but also the symbols that indicate which is, so you can more easily hook up your dream system even if you're doing so in a dark corner.