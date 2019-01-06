I want a wireless charging pocket in my next bag

There's also a small RFID-blocking pocked inside. If you're paranoid about someone remotely skimming your credit card, you can just toss your wallet in there. It can even save you from your own clumsiness, thanks to the sling laptop holster, that helps protect your computer from minor drops by suspending it off the bottom of the bag.

There's not a whole lot more tech hiding inside, but it's got some neat tricks up it's sleeve. The bottom pocket has a water proof liner. But it can also be collapsed with the push of some Velcro to add more space to the main compartment. And there's a sternum strap -- which is essential if you're lugging even a remotely heavy load -- that stashes away in tiny pockets on the strap.

All of this luxury does not come cheap though. The Mobile ViP+ will cost $200 when it goes on sale in April.