A Roland keyboard has Alexa built-in for voice control while you play

The company says the goal to enable voice control for musicians at any level. In addition the hands-free feature, the Alexa Skill will also provide access to libraries of play along tunes and enable sharing f recorded audio clips with friends and family. Roland promises to add new tools over time, including compatibility with other instruments.

In addition the the GO:PIANO with Alexa built-in, Roland also revealed the GO:PIANO 88. As the name suggests, this portable keyboard model packs 88 full-sized keys and the "natural sound" from the company's premium digital pianos. Another attractive feature on the GO:PIANO 88 is built-in Bluetooth, connectivity that allows you to use your phone as a learning tool. More specifically, a connected phone can be used to stream audio from online piano lessons, karaoke and tutorial videos.

Unfortunately, Roland's announcements didn't include any pricing or availability details, but hopefully we'll get that info before we depart Vegas.