Watch Intel's CES 2019 press event in under 10 minutes

Intel's CES press event wasn't as bombastic as last year's blowout keynote, but the chip giant actually had a lot more news to share. For one, Intel rounded out its ninth generation Core CPUs with six more processors, going from lowly i3 models to high-end i9s. And after years of waiting for 10nm chips, it seems like we'll get several this year, from desktop Ice Lake CPUs to Lakefield chips that will bring together Sunny Cove cores with some Atom CPUs to balance high and low-power performance. And finally, we got a glimpse at Intel's next Nervana AI processor, which will focus more on inference capabilities and not just deep learning.