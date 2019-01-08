Samsung's 'Bots' and exoskeleton hint at the future of care

On the show floor, we were able to take a closer look at all three and their exoskeleton cousins (Samsung obviously got the memo). Bot Care was given the most air time at our demo, and this makes sense: It's the nearest thing to a consumer robot butler out of the trio. Bot Care performs many helpful household tasks, but many of them are focused on (as the name suggests) providing care, especially the elderly.

Bot Care is fairly simple, taking the cone-on-wheels approach with a display as a head. That head also contains sensors so that the bot can navigate, but also take your heart rate and blood pressure (if you place a finger on its "face"). Care Bot also likes to watch you sleep. Creepy as that sounds, apparently it listens to you in your slumber and determines the quality of your rest, which it'll read/speak back to you upon waking.

Other care-related features include reminding you to take your medicine (it'll even watch to check you do) and sharing your sleep and vitals history with Samsung Health. For the elderly, Bot Care can link with IoT sensors that detect when you fall, and the robot will come to where you are, connect you with friends and family, or even call 911. It might not be the humanoid robot we were promised, but it's a start.

Bot Air, is basically an air purifier on wheels. Again, if you have air sensors around your house, Bot Air will be alerted when quality drops in a certain location and will scoot over there and filter out all the nasties.

Perhaps the most familiar of the bunch is Bot Retail. If you've ever seen a "robot" at a shopping mall, then you know what to expect here. Bot Retail can dispense directions, show you food and menu items, deliver coffee and small plates of food, and even take payment for them wirelessly via NFC. Samsung also demoed the robot "recognizing" someone's watch and offering up suggestions for accessories you could buy -- in this case, alternative straps for the wearer's Galaxy watch (of course).

This is a new space for Samsung, so while the above all seem functional, I can imagine that we'll start seeing more interesting and advanced versions in a year or two. What was more intriguing, to me, were the exoskeletons (yes, plural).

The Gait Enhancing Motivational System (yes, really), or GEMS for short is a line of wearables to assist various body parts (the knee, ankle and hips, specifically). In the future, you might be ditching your old knee sock, and donning one of these, instead.