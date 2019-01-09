Show More Results

Lime's Emily Warren on rapid expansion and regulatory struggles

We also chat about the company's new scooter and growing competition.
Jamie Rigg, @jmerigg
35m ago in Transportation
Lime is arguably the biggest player in inner-city electric bike and scooter rentals. Despite having only existed for around 18 months, the company now operates in over 100 cities across the world. On Engadget's CES stage, I sat down with the Lime's Senior Director of Policy and Public Affairs Emily Warren, to recap the company's explosive growth and global expansion. We also discuss the controversy surrounding this new rental model, Lime's next-generation scooter, regulatory challenges and how the company hopes saturation is the biggest problem it faces as it looks towards the new year.

