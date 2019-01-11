Ford’s Chariot shuttle service will shut down in March

Ford acquired transportation startup Chariot in 2016 and the service currently operates in 10 US cities and London. But Chariot will soon be no more, as it announced that it's ceasing all operations by the end of March. "Chariot was built on a commitment to help reduce congestion, ease the commute and improve quality of life in cities, and since our start, we have provided our customers with more than 3 million rides," the company said in a statement. "We are truly grateful to our commuters, enterprise customers and partners for your support over the past five years."
Chariot noted that the wants and needs of both customers and the cities in which it operates are changing quickly and a spokesperson for the company told Crunchbase that going forward, its service "was not sustainable." One of Ford's more recent moves in the world of urban mobility was the purchase of e-scooter sharing firm Spin, one of many scooter companies currently operating in the US.
Chariot's UK services will end on January 25th and its US services will cease February 1st.