Ford’s Chariot shuttle service will shut down in March

Chariot noted that the wants and needs of both customers and the cities in which it operates are changing quickly and a spokesperson for the company told Crunchbase that going forward, its service "was not sustainable." One of Ford's more recent moves in the world of urban mobility was the purchase of e-scooter sharing firm Spin, one of many scooter companies currently operating in the US.

Chariot's UK services will end on January 25th and its US services will cease February 1st.