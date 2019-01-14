Stock photo of an egg beats Kylie Jenner's Instagram record

As usual, the story of the record-breaking ovum was picked up by the respectable end of the press, including The New York Times. The paper quotes the account's creator as saying that breaking the record is only the start of a larger project. It notes, too, that there is also a far less successful version of the project, currently underway on Twitter, which is trying to get more than 5.3 million retweets.

Of course, attempts to game the system for fun, profit or satire, are hardly new in our hyper-connected, like-obsessed world. You can almost imagine the trajectory of this now: a day or two's worth of media coverage followed by rapidly dwindling interest. When their follow-up fails, the creator will go on Ellen to talk about their success before the 9-to-5 reclaims them once and forever.

Kylie Jenner, now-vanquished leader of the Instagram rankings, graciously conceded defeat by posting a meme of her attempting to fry an egg on the sidewalk. Expect Charlie Brooker to option the film rights for the next season of Black Mirror.