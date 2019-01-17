Michael Cohen reportedly paid for fake Twitter flattery

While reporting about a business relationship of Cohen's, the Wall Street Journal revealed that the former Trump lawyer had also paid that person to create a Twitter account called @WomenForCohen, which throughout 2016, retweeted Cohen himself, posted praise about him and frequently wrote glowingly about the lawyer's looks and intelligence. "Women who love and support Michael Cohen," the account's bio reads. "Strong, pit bull, sex symbol, no nonsense, business oriented, and ready to make a difference!"

Haters can't handle knowing that women love a REAL man! #pitbull #realman https://t.co/y4FnjV1vGU — Women For Cohen (@WomenForCohen) September 10, 2016

These days, plenty of people are finding themselves in hot water over what they put on Twitter, sometimes resulting in them losing jobs or being revealed as a bigot, among other fallouts. But @WomenForCohen reminds us that Twitter can also betray us a pathetic narcissists.

Lucky for us, @WomenForCohen is still up. And though it's been dormant for the past two years, you can still scroll through and see the result of Cohen's sad request -- a series of ego-stroking tweets followed by a thousand some odd accounts, frequently replied to by Cohen himself. How tragic to be caught thanking your own hype account for the flattery you commissioned it to create.