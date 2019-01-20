Ducati confirms plans for an electric motorcycle

Domenicali didn't provide clues as to what this e-bike would entail, although it's safe to presume this won't be a leisurely cruiser given Ducati's brand image. Lotthé had suggested something might appear in 2021, though that was far from a definitive statement.

The company is late to the party. There are already number of brands offering electric motorcycles, and even seemingly traditional outfits like Harley-Davidson have jumped in. Ducati has signaled its openness to EVs in the past through its Zero concept and its partnerships on electric bicycles, though, so it's more a matter of following through than any kind of philosophical opposition to the idea. The question is whether or not the electric motorcycle will a lone model or the start of a larger transition to eco-friendly powerplants.