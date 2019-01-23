BlocBoy JB is the latest to sue Epic over a 'Fortnite' dance

BlocBoy will have to demonstrate that he either originated the dance or made it popular. Beyond that, he'll also have to show that the dance is both long enough to be copyrightable (that's typically reserved for whole routines) and that he can lay claim without having the copyright already in hand. That's a lot of "ifs," and a court might decide there isn't enough here to warrant going forward.

Even so, this illustrates a mounting problem for Epic. Whether or not its dance uses are above-board, it's attracting a lot of legal attention thanks to Fortnite's success. We wouldn't be surprised if still more artists came out of the woodwork with claims, whether they have legitimate concerns or just hope to ride on Fortnite's coattails.