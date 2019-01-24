Facebook will shut down Moments photo app on February 25th

This doesn't mark the end to everything Moments represented. Facebook's Rushabh Doshi said the company would "continue offering ways to save memories" within its main app. However, it does signal the end to Facebook's most direct attempt to compete with Google Photos, which offers numerous comparable features like automatic movie generation from snapshots.

The shutdown also exemplifies a recurring problem for Facebook: it has trouble getting users to embrace apps beyond its core offerings. Paper, Lifestage and acquired apps like tbh have all closed down in recent years, and frequently due to low usage. And it's not clear that Facebook can convince users to change their habits. Most activity on Facebook involves either the main app or Messenger, and there isn't much incentive to venture further than that.