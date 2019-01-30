Facebook's scandals aren't stopping it from making tons of money

We're all well aware that Facebook had a dreadful 2018, and 2019 isn't looking any better, what with the company being plagued by scandals surrounding data privacy and the spread of toxic content on its site. But despite those controversies, Facebook's business has continued to rack up billions of dollars over the past few months, although its user growth has indeed started to slow down a bit. And now we know how Facebook closed out the year, thanks to its Q4 2018 earnings report. Today, the social network giant reported that it earned $16.9 billion in revenue, up 30 percent year-over-year. Monthly active users reached 2.32 billion, up nine percent over a year ago. Both of those growth rates are impressive given Facebook's size, but they're still slowing -- a year ago, revenue grew by 47 percent while monthly active users increased by 14 percent.

