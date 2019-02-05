Microsoft Studios is dead, long live Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft has rebranded its game-development business, just slightly, from Microsoft Studios to Xbox Game Studios. This new name comprises all 13 game studios and publishing organizations that Microsoft has gobbled up over the years, including Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment, Halo house 343 Industries, Gears of War studio The Coalition, Hellblade creator NInja Theory and Wasteland 2 company inXile Entertainment.
The move is intended to solidify Xbox as Microsoft's all-encompassing gaming brand, covering players across PC, mobile devices and consoles, according to Xbox Game Studios corporate vice president Matt Booty. The next generation of gaming consoles is expected to launch in 2020, and Xbox is rumored to be building two devices, one of which is apparently designed specifically for streaming games.
It seems Xbox is stacking its roster of in-house studios to head off a major criticism it faced in the current console generation -- a lack of exclusive games. Plus, Xbox is well-positioned to launch a low-latency game-streaming service, thanks to its Azure cloud network and Game Pass subscription plan.
Here's the complete list of organizations under the Xbox Game Studios banner:
- 343 Industries (Halo)
- The Coalition (Gears of War 5)
- Compulsion Games (We Happy Few)
- The Initiative (led by 2013 Tomb Raider boss David Gallagher)
- inXile Entertainment (Wasteland 2)
- Minecraft (Minecraft)
- Ninja Theory (DmC: Devil May Cry, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice)
- Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas)
- Playground Games (Forza Horizon)
- Rare (Sea of Thieves)
- Turn 10 Studios (Forza Motorsport)
- Undead Labs (State of Decay)
- Xbox Global Publishing Group