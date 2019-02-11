What's on TV: 'Far Cry,' 'Crackdown 3' and 'Umbrella Academy'

This week is a big one for streaming platforms, as Amazon premieres its documentary series uncovering the truth surrounding Lorena Bobbitt, and Netflix presents the first season of its comic book adaptation The Umbrella Academy. For gamers, Crackdown 3 is finally, really shipping, while Far Cry: New Dawn and the anime-fueled Jump Force arrive too. Sports fans can tune into NBA All-Star festivities all weekend as well as the Daytona 500, and TBS launches a new comedy series starring Daniel Radcliffe as an angel called Miracle Workers. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games
- Bohemian Rhapsody (4K)
- Valentine
- Starsky & Hutch
- Nightflyers (S1)
- Jump Force (PS4, Xbox One)
- Minesweeper Genius (Xbox One, PS4)
- Hyper Jam (PS4, Xbox One)
- Degrees of Separation (PS4, Xbox One)
- Conarium (PS4, Xbox One)
- Crackdown 3 (Xbox One) (2/15)
- Far Cry: New Dawn (Xbox One, PS4) (2/15)
- Metro Exodus (Xbox One, PS4) (2/15)
- DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders (Xbox One, PS4) (2/15)
Monday
- Arrow, CW, 8 PM
- The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent: The Champions, NBC, 8 PM
- The Neighborhood, CBS, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
- Fatal Attraction, TV One, 9 PM
- I Am the Night, TNT, 9 PM
- The Passage, Fox, 9 PM
- Manifest, NBC, 10 PM
- The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
- Bull, CBS, 10 PM
- American Dad (winter premiere), TBS, 10 PM
- Elvis Goes There, Epix, 10 PM
Tuesday
- Period. End of Sentence, Netflix, 3 AM
- WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- Ellen's Game of Games, NBC, 8 PM
- Good Trouble, Freeform, 8 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- The Kids are Alright, ABC, 8:30 PM
- The Gifted, Fox, 9 PM
- American Soul, BET, 9 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- FBI, CBS, 9 PM
- Roswell, New Mexico, CW, 9 PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
- Splitting Up Together, ABC, 9:30 PM
- The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti, HBO, 10 PM
- Boomerang (series premiere), BET, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
- Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM
- Drunk History, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Corporate, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Miracle Workers (series premiere), TBS, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
- The World's Best, CBS, 8 PM
- Schooled, ABC, 8:30 PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
- The Masked Singer, Fox, 9 PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
- Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Deadly Class, Syfy, 10 PM
- Drop the Mic, TNT, 10 PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
- Suits, USA, 10 PM
- You're the Worst, FXX, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Snoop Dogg presents the Jokers Wild, TNT, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- Dating Around (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Zac & Mia (S2), Hulu, 3 AM
- Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho, Netflix, 3 AM
- Gotham, Fox, 8 PM
- Siren, Freeform, 8 PM
- The Top Greatest Valentine Movies of All Time, CW, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- The Titan Games, NBC, 8 PM
- Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 8:30 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 9 PM
- The Orville, Fox, 9 PM
- A Million Little Things, ABC, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- Fam, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Will & Grace, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
- Broad City, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- How to Get Away with Murder, ABC, 10 PM
- The Other Two, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Friday
- The Umbrella Academy (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Doom Patrol (series premiere), DC Universe, 3 AM
- The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- The Dragon Prince (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Yucatan, Netflix, 3 AM
- Lorena (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Breaker Upperers, Netflix, 3 AM
- NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, ESPN, 7 PM
- Kim Possible, Disney, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
- NBA Rising Stars Game, TNT, 9 PM
- Proven Innocent (series premiere), Fox, 9 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
- Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM
- 2 Dope Queens, HBO, 11 PM
- This is Not Happening, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- ELeague: NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 All-Star Throwdown 2019, TBS, 11:30 PM
Saturday
- Romance is a Bonus Book, Netflix, 3 AM
- NBA All-Star Saturday Night, TNT, 8 PM
- Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Love, Romance & Chocolate, Hallmark, 8 PM
- Ransom (season premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- Dynasties (season finale), BBCA, 9 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Don Cheadle / Gary Clark Jr., NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
- Daytona 500, Fox, 2:30 PM
- The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM
- Counterpart (season finale), Starz, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- 68th NBA All-Star Game, TBS/TNT, 8:20 PM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Berlin Station (season finale), Epix, 9 PM
- Charmed, CW, 9 PM
- Elvis All-Star Tribute, NBC, 9 PM
- True Detective, HBO, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA., CBS, 9 PM
- Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Crashing, HBO, 10 PM
- Black Monday, Showtime, 10 PM
- Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
- High Maintenance, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (season premiere), HBO, 11 PM