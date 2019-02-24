Watch everything from Nokia's MWC 2019 event!

HMD's Nokia had to share billing with Microsoft's surprise MWC press event this afternoon in Barcelona -- funny, when Microsoft once owned the phone brand. Now standing on its own again, the company once again had plenty of new device news to share, which ran the gamut from candybar feature phones, cheap Android devices through to a new frontier in smartphone photography -- if you believe the Nokia 9 PureView hype. So if you haven't read what we thought of the new azure flagship with five (!) camera sensors, we've distilled Nokia's MWC showcase into a tidy 12-minute package.