Apple details layoffs of 190 workers in its self-driving car division

As before, some of the groups involved in Titan are moving to other parts of the company to support AI and other efforts.

This isn't the first round of layoffs in the team. Apple cut many jobs in 2016 when it shifted from developing a full-fledged autonomous car to just the underlying platform. There's more pressure than before to take action, though. Apple faced a rare slowdown in iPhone sales last quarter, and that could prompt a reevaluation of the tech giant's spending on experimental projects. Whatever the motivations, they've unfortunately had a human cost.