'The Tick' returns to Amazon Prime Video on April 5th

Amazon renewed its quirky superhero series The Tick for a second season all the way back in January last year, and we finally know when you can expect the next batch of episodes on Prime Video. Along with the April 5th release date, Amazon released a trailer showing the some of the offbeat antics and wordplay to expect this time around. It also highlights some of The Tick's allies and enemies, including a seemingly friendly man with a rubber arm, John Hodgman as what appears to be a research guru and the return of the villainous Miss Lint.