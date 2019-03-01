Twitch is running a $20,000 karaoke contest

Introducing Twitch Sings: Stream Star, our first EVER singing competition. Win a trip to TwitchCon Europe to compete, live on-stage, for $20,000.



Think you have what it takes to be crowned champion? The road to Berlin starts here: https://t.co/0xuo9yOmfe pic.twitter.com/zEAlod3Zrh — Twitch (@Twitch) March 1, 2019

To take part, you'll need to register for the beta and the Stream Star contest by 11:59 pm PT on March 5th. There are more than a thousand tunes to pick from in Twitch Sings, so you'll probably be able to find something you can jam to. Once you've recorded a solid performance or two, you can submit your best one.

The top eight competitors will face off in a head-to-head contest in which viewers can vote for their favorites. Four finalists will then receive a trip to TwitchCon Europe in Berlin in April, where they'll have the chance to win that cash prize (and their own in-game avatar) in a live, on-stage contest. No pressure, then.

There's a broader goal for Twitch here beyond the core contest, which is aimed at unearthing talented music-focused creators on its platform. It's also looking to promote its interactive karaoke game. Viewers can join in by requesting songs and suggesting challenges, prompting streamers to sing like an excited kid or a lounge singer, or as though they're underwater.