BMW's latest plug-in hybrid is the all-new X3 xDrive30e

BMW also showed a number of other PHEVs live at its stand for the first time, including revised editions of the BMW X5 xDrive45e, 330e, 225xe and 7 Series. As we noted before, the latter now packs a bigger 12 kWh battery that extends the range out to 60 km (37 miles). Again, if you do a lot of city driving, that's enough range to not burn any gas at all. Then, when you hit the freeway, you've got up to 523 horsepower from the gas-powered V8, propelling you to 62 mph in just 4.9 seconds.

Other updates include a revised 383bhp six-cylinder hybrid powertrain for the 2020 X5 xDrive45e and better range and lower emissions for the 330e. All models now sport a battery charge indicator on their dash when charging, something that probably should've been there before.

BMW's hybrid range has become pretty impressive, but it seems a bit behind rivals like Audi and Mercedes in creating pure electric vehicles, other than its existing i-range. Still, lots of folks favor PHEVs as more practical, and the company promised that it will introduce more pure electric vehicles soon.

