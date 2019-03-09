Porche's Taycan EV has pulled in more than 20,000 deposits

Porsche chief Oliver Blume said in an interview:

"This is a significantly higher figure than we expected: we usually only see ordering peaks after the first driving reports are available, when the vehicle is presented, and when customers have been able to sit in the car in real life."

These aren't just people signing up for a slot either: As CNET's RoadShow noted, reservations require a €2,500/$2,500 deposit. That's a drop in the bucket compared to the Taycan's $90,000 to $130,000 price range, though, so the company might see a few cancellations along the way. Especially since those reservations were made before Porsche unveils the vehicle's final design this September. One thing seems to be for sure: the automaker will equip the Taycan with a 350 kW 800-volt system that can can charge it to 80 percent of its 185- to 250-mile range in 15 minutes.