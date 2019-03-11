Palmer Luckey's firm wins Pentagon drone AI contract

Anduril is most commonly known for its existing system, Lattice. It also uses machine learning, in this case to identify objects for the sake of border monitoring (such as a pitch for a virtual border wall) and battlefield awareness. In the long run, Luckey hopes to give soldiers "perfect omniscience" where they're rarely surprised on the battlefield.

The company's involvement isn't surprising. While employees from Google, Microsoft and other tech giants have lately balked at working on military projects, Luckey has been an eager supporter ever since his contentious ouster from Facebook. He has previously argued that the industry needs to support the military if it believes in peace. In that light, Project Maven is a logical extension for Luckey -- it's his chance to shape warfare on a large scale.