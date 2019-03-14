Apple's latest iPhone ad promises privacy matters

In a follow-up to its trolly CES banner ads, Apple just debuted a new commercial that again centers the iPhone as a more privacy-conscious option than the competition. Titled "Privacy on iPhone — Private Side," it focuses on how much we all value privacy, whether you're a wiseguy in a diner or a kid passing notes in class. It's tied up with the tagline "If privacy matters in your life, it should matter to the phone your life is on."