Double Fine's radioactive adventure 'Rad' arrives this summer

This '80s-flavored top-down title has you wandering around and beating up monsters, but the real fun begins when you land on a radioactive spot. Those appear to mutate your character, granting you powers ranging from an extending snake head to bat wings that let you fly to uh, laying eggs that hatch into spider babies that follow you around.

The game is developed by Double Fine, but Bandai Namco is handling publishing duties. Rad hits Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this summer.