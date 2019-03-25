HTC's work-oriented Vive Focus Plus headset arrives mid-April for $799

Most notably, you get dual six-degrees-of-freedom controllers instead of the simpler single controller from before. It'll be much more useful for complex, precise tasks like the medical simulations we tried in February. You'll also find sharper fresnel lenses that reduce the screen door effect you frequently see with the displays in VR headsets, and a multi-mode capability lets you access VR content from across PCs, mobile devices, game consoles and other devices -- namely the recently-launched Insta360 Evo VR camera. You wouldn't want to buy this just for fun (the Oculus Quest is arguably better suited for that), but you might not be limited to work apps in your off-hours.