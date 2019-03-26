'Moons of Madness' blends Lovecraft with 'Dead Space'

The title exists in the same universe as the earlier Secret World Legends, although Funcom stresses that you don't need to have played SWL to enjoy the newer release.

Moons of Madness is due to ship "during the Halloween season" on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It's hard to say if this will be a dream game for horror fans given the many unknowns, not the least of which are the basic game mechanics. However, some of the right ingredients are there -- it's just a matter of putting them together in a compelling way.