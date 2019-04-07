Tesla may outfit Model S and X with longer-range motors

There's no timetable for when the motors, nicknamed Raven, would reach shipping cars. The tipsters say the powerplants could arrive "relatively soon" alongside upgrades to improve the charging rate.

If the rumor is accurate, it would represent a logical step for Tesla. Longer range is an obvious selling point, and might help Tesla fend off competing EVs from the likes of Audi and Mercedes. Speedier charging, meanwhile, might be virtually necessary if Tesla is going to make the most of its third-generation Superchargers. The bigger question is whether or not PMR would significantly affect the price. While it's affordable enough to sit in the Model 3, it hasn't been used in Tesla's highest-performing cars so far.